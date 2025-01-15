© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published January 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we revisted a conversation with Chad Livingston, the politics editor at The Detroit News, about how tariffs became a growing concern in 2018, how Donald Trump's first term as president helped bring Midwest manufacturing back into the spotlight, and whether tariffs are the weapon he paints them to be. Then, we heard some thoughts on crows. We concluded with a retelling of a harrowing night spent on thin ice in the Saginaw Bay.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Chad Livingston, politics editor at the Detroit News
  • Tamar Charney, Michigan writer and essayist
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
Stateside tariffsmanufacturingPoints Norththe thumbiceGreat LakesIce fishingbirds
