© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 20, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the tariffs on vehicles from Chinese automakers that were put in place during the Trump administration, and how these tariffs have affected the automotive market. Then, we spoke with the writer and illustrator behind "Werewolf at Dusk," a new collection of stories about the ways in which our bodies and minds can fail us, about this graphic novel and how his visual language has changed over time. Concluding today's show, we heard from a Detroit native and adoptee who reunited with distant relatives living in Finland after decades of legal battles to obtain his own birth records.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kalea Hall, business and autos reporter for the Detroit News
  • David Small, writer and illustrator
  • Rudolph (Rudy) Owens, adoption rights advocate; author of "YOU DON’T KNOW HOW LUCKY YOU ARE: An Adoptee’s Journey Through the American Adoption Experience"
Tags
Stateside auto tariffsautomakersillustratorsmichigan writersadoptionfamily history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content