Stateside: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the tariffs on vehicles from Chinese automakers that were put in place during the Trump administration, and how these tariffs have affected the automotive market. Then, we spoke with the writer and illustrator behind "Werewolf at Dusk," a new collection of stories about the ways in which our bodies and minds can fail us, about this graphic novel and how his visual language has changed over time. Concluding today's show, we heard from a Detroit native and adoptee who reunited with distant relatives living in Finland after decades of legal battles to obtain his own birth records.

