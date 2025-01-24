Stateside: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

Today, Michigan Public's Kate Wells talked about the prevalence of avian flu amongst humans, how concerned the public should be about it, and what to do if you have questions about your backyard birds.

Then, Hannah Dellinger, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit, discussed some important education stories to look out for this year, including the removal of ICE restrictions on school grounds and student progress after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, we revisited a conversation with Felicia B. George, professor of Anthropology at Wayne State University, about her book, When Detroit Played the Numbers: Gambling's History and Cultural Impact on the Motor City, which discusses how Black Detroiters were the forerunners to the modern lottery system.

