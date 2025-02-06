Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

In today's episode, Doug Tribou, host of Michigan Public's Morning Edition, spoke with Louis Moore, a history professor at Grand Valley State University. They discussed Moore's new book, “The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and the Making of the Black Quarterback," which explores the history of Black quarterbacks and the challenges they encountered in their pursuit of professional play.

Then, how President Donald Trump’s comments on clearing Gaza has landed with some Arab American voters in Dearborn.

Also, Meryl Wilsner, a Grand Rapids author who specializes in writing romantic comedies featuring queer characters, joined the show to discuss their book, "Mistakes Were Made."

Finally, we hear a conversation from our friends at Points North about the accidental discovery of a method to remove microplastics from water.

