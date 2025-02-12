© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:11 PM EST

Today, we discussed how schools in Southwest Detroit saw low student attendance rates on Monday as several community members protested President Donald Trump’s immigration policies as part of Day Without Immigrants. Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief for BridgeDetroit, explained that while schools remained open, many in the area did not hit the 75% threshold attendance rate to count as a school day in order to receive state funding.

Then, we heard about how Michigan’s sturgeon season came back in full swing this past weekend, breaking records.

Next, Trump announced he will be instituting a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. Between Windsor and Detroit, uncertainty is roiling one of the most beneficial partnerships on the U.S. Canadian border. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins spoke with us about how these tariffs might affect the relationship between the two cities as well as Canadian businesses.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief for BridgeDetroit
  • Teresa Homsi, environmental reporter and Report for America Corps Member based in northern Michigan for WCMU
  • Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor Ontario
Stateside Detroitwindsorontariodetroit schoolsimmigration executive orderstudent protestsPresident TrumpBridge MichiganSouthwest DetroitICE Detroitdeportationsteel tariffsaluminumcanadapublic transittrade policydetroit windsor bridge
