Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025

Today, we discussed how schools in Southwest Detroit saw low student attendance rates on Monday as several community members protested President Donald Trump’s immigration policies as part of Day Without Immigrants. Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief for BridgeDetroit, explained that while schools remained open, many in the area did not hit the 75% threshold attendance rate to count as a school day in order to receive state funding.

Then, we heard about how Michigan’s sturgeon season came back in full swing this past weekend, breaking records.

Next, Trump announced he will be instituting a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. Between Windsor and Detroit, uncertainty is roiling one of the most beneficial partnerships on the U.S. Canadian border. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins spoke with us about how these tariffs might affect the relationship between the two cities as well as Canadian businesses.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

