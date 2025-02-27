Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Guest host Stephen Henderson fills in for April Baer on this episode of Stateside, Michigan Public's Zoe Clark and Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta discussed Governor Gretchen Whitmer's seventh State of the State speech, her plans for the next year and what she may do after her governorship.

Then, we talked to Catherine Hausman, associate professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, about the advantages and disadvantages of corporate subsidies, who are the largest beneficiaries and whether this is "corporate welfare." The fossil fuel industry was discussed as an example.

Later, Richard Primus, law professor at the University of Michigan, broke down what a "constitutional crisis" comprises of, whether it's possible to pull back from one and what his confidence level is in the current United States Supreme Court justices.

