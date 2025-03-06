Stateside: Thursday, March 6, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, late last year, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his intention to run for governor of Michigan. Stateside joined a conversation with Malachi Barrett, a journalist with Bridge Detroit, and Bryce Huffman, engagement editor with Bridge Detroit, about the potential candidates competing to become Detroit’s next mayor.

Then, two years ago, the city of Detroit established a grant program called ShotStoppers, aimed at supporting organizations involved in community violence intervention. Zoe Kennedy, the executive director of Force Detroit, and Luke Shaefer, a professor of Public Policy and the director of Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan, discussed the organization and its success in reducing violent crime.

Finally, tariffs have officially taken effect against Mexico and Canada. However, President Trump announced a one-month delay for tariffs on auto companies. Betsey Stevenson, a professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Michigan, joined the show to discuss tariffs and their effects.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

