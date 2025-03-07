Stateside: Friday, March 7, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, American professional boxer and mixed martial artist Claressa Shields has been suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The suspension was requested by the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission after Shield tested positive for marijuana. Khalil AlHajal, the Deputy Opinion editor for the Detroit Free Press, discussed Michigan’s boxing regulations regarding marijuana usage.

Additionally, Michigan's cannabis industry is facing a tough 2025. While sales are high, prices have plummeted. And now there's a chance an additional state tax might be added. Dustin Walsh, a reporter from Crain’s Detroit Business, joined the show to discuss the potential impact of this situation on Michigan’s cannabis industry.

Finally, Adam Yahya Rayes, a data reporter for Michigan Public, provided an overview of the recent release of immigration population data by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

