© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, March 27

By Stateside Staff
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT

First, Votebeat reporter Hayley Harding explained the difficulties many Michigan municipalities are facing in recruiting election workers due to low pay and a growing workload. In 90% of Michigan clerk races last year, there was only one name on the ballot, and in a few small towns, no one stepped up to run.

Then, Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show, joined us to share advice from journalist Bridget Thoreson about rejecting the idea of a "career ladder."

And in our latest episode of Revival: How COVID-19 Changed Us, we explored racist conspiracies that have resulted from the uncertainty surrounding various health crises throughout human history. The series focuses on how the pandemic unfolded, and how we might lean into the challenges that remain five years after the Pandemic swept our globe.

GUESTS:

  • Hayley Harding, reporter for Votebeat
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Bridget Thoreson, journalist
  • Amy Simon, the William and Audrey Farber Family Chair in Holocaust Studies and European Jewish History, MSU
  • Melissa May Borja, founder of the Virulent Hate project, faculty member in the Asian/Pacific Islander American Studies Program at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside Statesidemichigan clerkvoteThe Best Advice Showstate legislatureCOVIDconspiracy theoriespandemicclerkelection workersCOVID outbreak
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content
  • Stateside
    Revival: How pandemics fuel racist conspiracy theories
    Sneha Dhandapani
    We delve into the uncertainty that fueled the formulation of conspiracy theories during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the consequences of misinformation.
  • Stateside
    Stateside: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
    Stateside Staff
    In this edition of Stateside, a brief look at Windsor and Detroit’s manufacturing history. And, a conversation about a new horror film set in Holland, MI. Plus, tune in for the second episode of Stateside’s new podcast special, Revival.
  • Revival: How Covid Changed Us
    Life can change in a matter of days. It’s been true throughout history, every time infectious diseases strikes. Stateside brings you a podcast special examining the changes in health care, social gatherings, disinformation, work life, and families Michigander have been living with since 2020. Please join us for Revival: How COVID-19 changed us.