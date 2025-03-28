Stateside: Thursday, March 27

First, Votebeat reporter Hayley Harding explained the difficulties many Michigan municipalities are facing in recruiting election workers due to low pay and a growing workload. In 90% of Michigan clerk races last year, there was only one name on the ballot, and in a few small towns, no one stepped up to run.

Then, Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show, joined us to share advice from journalist Bridget Thoreson about rejecting the idea of a "career ladder."

And in our latest episode of Revival: How COVID-19 Changed Us, we explored racist conspiracies that have resulted from the uncertainty surrounding various health crises throughout human history. The series focuses on how the pandemic unfolded, and how we might lean into the challenges that remain five years after the Pandemic swept our globe.

GUESTS:

