Stateside: Monday, March 31, 2025

The federal spending cuts implemented by the Trump administration have caused a shift for federal services. One of the services impacted, The Michigan Immigrants Right Center (MIRC), provides legal representation to unaccompanied immigrant minors. However, due to the termination of funding, more than 800 children in Michigan are at risk of losing their legal representation. Ana Raquel Devereaux, a senior managing attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, discussed the effects of these funding cuts on the organization.

In another story from Points North , we learn about a black bear attack that occurred in Isabella, Minnesota, in December 2017.

Lastly, Jeff Chu, author, speaker, and preacher, discussed his first book, Does Jesus Really Love Me?: A Gay Christian’s Pilgrimage in Search of God in America. The part memoir and part investigative analysis book explores the intersections of faith, politics, and sexuality in Christian America.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

