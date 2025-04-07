Stateside: Monday, April 7, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, Glenn Stevens, executive director of MichAuto, an auto sector advocacy group, discussed how consumer behavior may change in response to the tariffs, how much of a typical car is made of parts from other countries, and how long it would take automakers to move that production back.

Then, Kathleen Heideman talked about her new poetry book, The Caving Grounds, how Negaunee took shape in her mind as a literary setting, and how she imagined Rusty, a guide in some of the poems.

Later, Neil Dasgupta, associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science and engineering at the University of Michigan, explained the current conundrum with EV battery charging in cold weather, a new coating for electrodes which makes the battery-charging process go faster, and the likelihood of adoption of this process.

Concluding the show, author and English lecturer at Oakland University, John Freeman, reviewed Michigan author Nicholas Rombes’ second book Lisa 2.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

