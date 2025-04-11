Stateside: Friday, April 11, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, two Michigan State student protesters explained recent actions taken in demanding the university divest from Israel's military and war in Gaza. Then, we heard from a U-M marketing expert about where the Federal TikTok ban currently stands and how the application's algorithm has helped US- based content creators.

After that, we learned how to get your spring garden going from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio. Closing the show, a former poet laureate of Michigan's Upper Peninsula discussed his latest publication: In the Bone-Cracking Cold: Poems

