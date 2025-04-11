© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, April 11, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT

In this episode of Stateside, two Michigan State student protesters explained recent actions taken in demanding the university divest from Israel's military and war in Gaza. Then, we heard from a U-M marketing expert about where the Federal TikTok ban currently stands and how the application's algorithm has helped US- based content creators.

After that, we learned how to get your spring garden going from our friends at Interlochen Public Radio. Closing the show, a former poet laureate of Michigan's Upper Peninsula discussed his latest publication: In the Bone-Cracking Cold: Poems

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jesse Estrada White, MSU student protester, organizer
  • David Hogan, MSU student protester, organizer
  • Justin T. Huang, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business
  • Dylan Kulik, assistant director of sustainability at the Interlochen Center for the Arts
  • M Bartley Seigel, former poet laureate of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, author of In the Bone-Cracking Cold: Poems and associate professor at Michigan Tech University
Stateside Michigan State Universityisraelgazadivestmentstudent protestscollege studentsinternational studentstrump administrationTikToksocial mediagardeningpoetryUpper Peninsulakeweenaw
