Stateside: Monday, April 14, 2025

First, the Western Michigan University's Broncos men's hockey team defeated Boston University Terriers for their first ever Frozen Four title in the NCAA Hockey Tournament Saturday afternoon. Head coach Pat Ferschweiler joined Stateside to break down what WMU's first national sports title since the 1960s means for the school.

Michigan's recent ice storms have the ability to add hundreds of pounds of ice to power lines. These weather-outages are expected to continue through the decades ahead. Izzy Ross, a reporter with Interlochen Public Radio, explained how utilities are preparing for upcoming ice storms while dealing with the damage already done.

Teen reporter Jaden Jefferson has covered more in the past five years than some reporters in a lifetime. Jefferson told Stateside how he got his start at 11 years old, and what he's learned as the youngest reporter in the room.

Detroit proto-punk band MC5 set the city's musical and political trails on fire. Jaan Uhelszki, the co-founder of Detroit’s legendary CREEM magazine, and Brad Tolinski, a former editor-in-chief of Guitar World magazine, discussed their book on the band's history, which is titled MC5: An Oral History of Rock’s Most Revolutionary Band.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

