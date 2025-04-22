Stateside: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, manufacturers in Michigan have expressed concerns about how executive orders are impacting their businesses. With challenges such as tariffs, inflation, labor shortages, and overall global instability, business owners are facing uncertain times. Dr. Jeff Rightmer, Associate Professor of Teaching in the Department of Global Supply Chain Management at the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University, along with Kate Magill, the lead editor of Manufacturing Dive and Supply Chain Dive, discussed the implications of these changes for Michigan manufacturers.

Additionally, Detroit native Daria Burke has released her new memoir, Of My Own Making. She joined Stateside to discuss her memoir, which chronicles her journey of self-discovery through the grief stemming from childhood trauma.

Furthermore, Sarah Leach, a former Gannett editor, made headlines after being fired from her job last year. This experience led her to focus more on local news, and she explained the process of starting her own independent network called the Ottawa News Network. This newsroom aims to report on the issues that matter most to residents of Ottawa County in West Michigan.

Lastly, shortly after storms and tornadoes struck the Kent County area last month, a Grand Rapids resident noticed what seemed to be an oil sheen flowing down the Grand River. Svein Ormstad, the individual who alerted thousands of residents to the chemical spill through his TikTok video, discussed the spill and his efforts to raise awareness.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

