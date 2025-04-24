Stateside: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Congresswoman Haley Stevens of 11th District entered the Democratic primary race for a U.S. Senate seat. Stevens joined Stateside to discuss her campaign.

For Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sassa Akervall talked about her contributions to the book The Ones Who Remember - Second Generation Voices of the Holocaust. As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, Akervall's work explores how children of Holocaust survivors carry generational trauma.

Then, The Dish returned to Stateside. But with the Milan-based bakery E.K.'s Cheesecakes this time. Owner and baker Eric Kinsler-Holloway explained how he offers his love to the world in the form of dessert.

