© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, April 24, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:38 PM EDT

Congresswoman Haley Stevens of 11th District entered the Democratic primary race for a U.S. Senate seat. Stevens joined Stateside to discuss her campaign.

For Holocaust Remembrance Day, Sassa Akervall talked about her contributions to the book The Ones Who Remember - Second Generation Voices of the Holocaust. As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, Akervall's work explores how children of Holocaust survivors carry generational trauma.

Then, The Dish returned to Stateside. But with the Milan-based bakery E.K.'s Cheesecakes this time. Owner and baker Eric Kinsler-Holloway explained how he offers his love to the world in the form of dessert.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Haley Stevens, Congresswoman of the 11th District and candidate for the US Senate
  • Sassa Akervall, essay contributor to The Ones Who Remember - Second Generation Voices of the Holocaust
  • Eric Kinsler-Holloway, owner and baker of E.K.'s Cheesecakes
Tags
Stateside senatorStatesideThe Dishholocaustmichigan bookshaley stevens
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content