Stateside: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Public's Beenish Ahmed discussed why defense attorneys for pro-Palestinian protesters think Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel should recuse herself from the case, whether there's evidence that she may harbor a bias in the case, and how her acquisition of this case compares to previous cases.

Then, Jonathan Hanson, political scientist and lecturer at the University of Michigan, broke down political responses during President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, whether there are dissenters behind the scenes, and why compromise might be hard for political leaders.

After that, Frances Heldt, archivist at the Archives of Michigan, helped us decipher who Traverse Colantha Walker was, the role the record setting cow played in the Traverse City State Hospital, and how she's still remembered in the community.

Later, we listened into an episode of The Best Advice Show in which host Zak Rosen talked with songwriter Cassandra Jenkins about her pre-show ritual.

Plus, Taylor Campbell and Madeline Mazak, reporters for Windsor Star, took a look at the results of the Canadian election, some of the upsets of the night and whether it matched up to their expectations.

