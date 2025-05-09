Stateside: Friday, May 9, 2025

To begin this episode of Stateside, Emilio Perez Ibarguen, administration reporter for The State News, discussed the contents of a campus-wide email by Michigan State University's president about potential upcoming budget cuts, what is contributing to the institution's financial challenges, and what the school plans to do to adjust.

Then, Stateside Production Assistant Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso took us to Pochis Colombian Restaurant & Cafe where we met the owner, learned her mission of creating jobs for women in Colombia, and some of the challenges of running a small business in this economic climate.

Later, Michael Hyacinthe, one of the creators behind the children's TV show Wimee's Words, talked about the creation of the puppet and show, and the thought process behind the show's topics — and we got a surprise visit from Wimee itself.

Plus, Ann Delisi, host of Ann Delisi’s Essential Music on WDET, spoke about Bob Seger's childhood in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Seger's last show and retirement, and the induction of The White Stripes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

