Stateside: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, Leo XIV was recently elected as the first American Pope. Born Robert Provost in South Side Chicago, Pope Leo spent part of his high school years at St. Augustine Catholic Seminary in Southwest Michigan. Niraj Warikoo, religion reporter for the Detroit Free Press, discussed Pope Leo’s connections to our state.

In addition, Karen Hold, an assistant professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University, has released her latest study focused on collaborating with investigators to hold sex crime offenders accountable. She joined Stateside and discussed how the study aimed to understand the behaviors, patterns, and criminal histories of offenders identified as suspects.

Finally, the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, has been recognized as one of the top art schools in the country. This year, the college will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its annual student exhibition. Melanie McClintock and Don Kilpatrick, both faculty members at the College for Creative Studies, shared insights on the project and the efforts involved in organizing the exhibit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

