© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, November 22, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we spoke with a West Michigan female hunter and a DNR expert about how the 2024 deer hunting season in Michigan is going so far. Then, the head of the fashion design school at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, explained why the city is such a great spot for fashion industry students and the school's future plans.

After that, we listened back to an interview about Michigan's first tribal member elected to the state Legislature. And, we wrapped up this Friday learning about a group near Traverse City trying to identify forgotten apple varieties.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jenny Reinoehl, West Michigan deer hunter
  • Chad Stewart, Deer Management Specialist at the state Department of Natural Resources
  • Aki Choklat, chair of Fashion Design at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit
  • Wenona Singel, Director of the Indigenous Law & Policy Center and Associate Professor of Law at Michigan State University
  • Ellie Katz, environment reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
Tags
Stateside deerdeer huntingfirearm deer seasonDNRDepartment of Natural ResourcesMichigan Department of Natural ResourcesCollege for Creative StudiesDetroitfashioneducationarts educationNative Americannative americansnative american tribesIndigenousindigenous peoplestate legislatureMichigan LegislatureapplesAppleSleeping Bear Dunessleeping bear dunes national lakeshore
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content