Stateside: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, at a time when support for abortion rights is relatively strong, four Planned Parenthood clinics in mostly rural areas have closed. Michigan Public reporter Kate Wells joined the program to detail the financial challenges facing abortion providers this year.

Next, Ruth Behar published Across So Many Seas in 2024. The historical fiction book traces four Sephardic Jewish girls' journeys across centuries. Ahead of the paperback release on May 20, Behar discussed the story's themes of exile, identity and resilience.

And In September 2024, Western Michigan University’s President, Edward Montgomery, announced his impending retirement. Last month, the Board of Trustees announced Russ Kavalhuna as the school's president-elect. Kavalhuna explained more about his goals to forge bonds between schools and their communities.

