Stateside: Thursday, May 22, 2025

The House of Representatives recently passed a spending bill that includes cuts to Medicaid. New stipulations will make it more difficult for enrolled recipients to stay in the program. West Michigan mom Jennie Knight told Stateside about the life-saving medication her daughter received through Medicaid.

Social media influencer Yumna Jawad, better known as the "Feel Good Foodie," is commemorating the one-year anniversary of her cookbook publication. She's hosting a book signing at Rix Restaurant in Ada Village on Tuesday, May 27. Stateside revisits a conversation with Jawad on bringing healthy food in viral recipes.

One of the headliners of this Memorial Day weekend’s Movement festival in Detroit is techno pioneer Carl Craig. Stateside revisits a conversation with Craig about the festival's global prominence and timeless rhythm. A documentary film about Craig premieres this weekend at the festival.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

