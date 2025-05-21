Stateside: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, teachers in Kent County’s lowest-paid district are asking Grand Rapids Public Schools for a wage increase as part of their ongoing collective bargaining process. Matthew Marlow, the president of the Grand Rapids Education Association, joined Stateside to explain what's happening with negotiations.

And, most Michigan row-crop farmers use, or have used, Roundup for weed control, but the federal government has two conflicting policies that could affect whether or not the product — which is effective, though governmental agencies and public health organizations disagree about its propensity to cause cancer — can continue to be used. Keith Schneider, environmental journalist for Circle of Blue, explained Roundup's potential future.

