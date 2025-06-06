Stateside: Friday, June 6, 2025

In this episode, a wildlife expert gave a preview on the increase in Michigan's tick population this summer, what you should know, and how to protect yourself.

Then, a Sudanese-American podcaster shared insights on how the cultural storytelling style of her ancestral homeland was an inspiration for a new podcast series, Folktales from Sudan. It's designed for children and families, with traditional narratives in a mix of English plus Arabic words and phrases.

After that, a stage director and actor discussed a new play, "Soft Target," being performed in Detroit that confronts the emotional toll of mass shootings, perceived through the mind of a child.

Concluding the show, a hot dog joint that's been a Grand Rapids favorite for generations has new owners. Michigan Public's Brett Dahlberg stopped by to hear from them.

