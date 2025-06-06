© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, June 6, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 6, 2025 at 4:49 PM EDT

In this episode, a wildlife expert gave a preview on the increase in Michigan's tick population this summer, what you should know, and how to protect yourself.

Then, a Sudanese-American podcaster shared insights on how the cultural storytelling style of her ancestral homeland was an inspiration for a new podcast series, Folktales from Sudan. It's designed for children and families, with traditional narratives in a mix of English plus Arabic words and phrases.

After that, a stage director and actor discussed a new play, "Soft Target," being performed in Detroit that confronts the emotional toll of mass shootings, perceived through the mind of a child.

Concluding the show, a hot dog joint that's been a Grand Rapids favorite for generations has new owners. Michigan Public's Brett Dahlberg stopped by to hear from them.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jean Tsao, professor of large animal clinical sciences in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine
  • Hana Baba, public radio journalist and host of Folktales from Sudan podcast
  • Jaki Bradley, director of Soft Target, a play being performed by the Detroit Public Theatre
  • Cora Steiger, actor playing the role of Amanda in Soft Target at the Detroit Public Theatre
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
