Stateside: Monday, June 23, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, an Iranian-American professor of Middle East and Iranian diaspora studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn shared his reactions to the U.S. bombings in Iran over the weekend.

Also, a journalist from the Detroit Free Press gave us insight on the importance of long-form, local, investigative reporting.

Then, a filmmaker and Ann Arbor native talked about his documentary that will premiered earlier this year in his hometown. The film highlights one family who has spent 20 years collaborating with the filmmaker.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

