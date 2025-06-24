Stateside: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Michigan homeowner Dan Behm spoke on his Sisyphean combat against Mother Nature; working to ensure the dunes of Silver Lake don't overtake his home. Then, Detroiters Tonya Mosley and Antonio Wiley talked with us about Anita Wiley, a woman who went missing in Detroit in 1987. The duo, sister and son of Anita, produced podcast She Has A Name, sharing Anita's story. Plus, director T. Lindsey Haskin and director of sea lamprey control with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission Mike Siefkes discussed "The Fish Thief," a film following the Great Lakes Fishery Commission's effort to control the population of sea lamprey, one of the greatest threats to Great Lakes fisheries.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

