© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT

It's been 10 years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. We took a look back at the Michigan case that was part of that decision with one of the lawyers who represented the couple in the case, and a reporter who covered it. Also, what’s driving teacher shortages in West Michigan? Stateside's Michelle Jokisch Polo looked at why some teaching roles are so hard to fill in schools—and the impact it's having on students. Plus, a ballot initiative looks to a tax on high-income households to increase school funding. We talk to Molly Sweeney from 482 Forward, the nonprofit behind the initiative.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Ken Mogill, plaintiff's attorney in DeBoer v. Snyder
  • Rick Pluta, Lansing bureau chief for the Michigan Public  Radio Network
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer
  • Molly Sweeney, director of organizing at 482 Forward
Stateside
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content