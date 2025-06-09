TWTS: Won't someone think of the kiddos?

Last fall in Chicago, Professor Anne Curzan gave a talk that sparked an unexpected question during the Q&A: “What’s going on with 'kiddo'? I now hear it all the time as a description of kids.”

“Kiddo” does seem to be popping up more often as both an affectionate term and a general label for children

To understand “kiddo,” it helps to start with “kid.” This word goes back to the 12th century, when it originally referred to a young goat. It could also be used for other young animals, including deer or antelope. By the 17th century, “kid” referred to the skin of a kid – that’s the “kid” used in the phrase “kid gloves.”

In the late 1600s, there’s also evidence of “kid” being used to refer to children in both British and American English. At the time, it was looked at as low slang. However, by the 19th century, “kid” had become informal familiar speech, as seen in expressions like “the wife and kids.”

By the late 1800s, the word “kid” had broadened to refer to young men and women, or young people in general, in addition to children.

Around this same time, “kiddo” started to appear as a way to address someone, as in, “How’s it going kiddo?” This could sometimes be seen as patronizing. However, by the mid-20th century, it can be found as a general reference to children.

Professor Curzan noted an ongoing online debate about the term’s tone and usage. Some people find “kiddo” to be affectionate, while others find it to be condescending. Some argue that “kiddo” isn’t as condescending as “kid,” which they say suggests inexperience.

