© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
That's What They Say

TWTS: When "lickety split" took off

By Rebecca Hector,
Anne Curzan
Published November 17, 2025 at 7:28 AM EST

We will share some fun linguistic facts about lickety-split, lickety-split.

Our language is full of words that are just plain fun to say. This week, we took a close look at one of them: "lickety-split."

The term lickety-split popped up in the U.S. in the early 1800s as a playful way to say “very quickly” or “at full speed.” According to the Oxford English Dictionary, its earliest known appearance in print was in 1818 in Analectic Magazine: “Such are those clumsy expressions, ‘lickety split,’ ‘stripity stain,’ ‘niminy piminy,’ and a hundred other.”

"Lickety-split" is flexible too. It works as an adverb, “I’ll get to it lickety-split," or you can turn it into an adjective, “a lickety-split turnaround.” The OED even lists a verb form: “The show lickety-splitted along.”

As for where "lickety split" comes from, the "lick" probably comes from the verb "lick," meaning "to move at full speed." It could also come from the noun form meaning "at full speed," e.g. "at full lick." The suffix "ety" is simply a fun way to extend a one syllable word. This is where we get "hippity hop" and "hot diggity dog."

“Split,” meanwhile, eventually developed its own sense of “speed,” as in “at full split,” and may actually be a back-formation from lickety-split rather than the other way around. Interestingly, the verb "split" meaning “leave quickly," as in “I’ve got to split, "doesn’t show up until 1954.

In terms of frequency of use, "lickety split" has been on the rise in the last 25 years. However, Professor Anne Curzan had a hard time deciphering some of the dates, due to a cartoon character. In the mid-1980s, there was a My Little Pony named Lickety Split. She was the star of My Little Pony: The Movie in 1986, and her name adds some pony-powered noise to the data on "lickety split."

Another phrase that’s delightful to say is namby-pamby, and it has an amusing origin story. To hear that one, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say languageThat's What They Say
Stay Connected
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Related Content