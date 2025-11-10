TWTS: Here's a tip: "Tip" isn't an acronym

When it comes to the origins of words and phrases, a good rule of thumb is to be skeptical of any story that sounds a little too perfect. These tales are often clever, easy to remember—and usually wrong.

Our listener Larry Kenyon wrote to us recently with one such origin story: "I have heard two explanations for the term TIPS - To Insure Prompt Service - and that the term refers to a jar left on the table at the local pub to pay the server."

Take a look at that acronym - To Insure Prompt Service. Pretty tidy, right? That's your first clue that this origin story isn't true.

The verb "tip" had already made its way into English by the early 1600s, meaning “to give or lend someone money.” More specifically, it referred to giving money in thanks or as a reward for a service, perhaps as a way to encourage a little extra attention.

The editors of the Oxford English Dictionary note that the origin of "tip" is uncertain, but it’s probably connected to another sense of tip: “to strike lightly” or “to tilt or incline toward.” The idea is that you’re “tilting” toward someone with your money, so they can take it.

So while we can’t say with absolute certainty where "tip" comes from, we can say this much: it’s not an acronym.

"Tip" was just one of the words featured in this week's lightning round. To hear our discussions on "recognizance" and "super," listen to the audio above.