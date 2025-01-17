John U. Bacon: Lions primed for tough playoff matchup against Commanders

Detroit Lions fans have been waiting a long time for their team to win another championship.

The last one was in 1957 before the Super Bowl was created and the Lions haven't even made it to a Super Bowl yet.

Saturday night, in a playoff game at Ford Field, the Lions will face the Washington Commanders, a team that just ended one of its own long postseason droughts and is hoping to end some others.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to preview the game and discuss the College Football Playoff national title game between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round - Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions - Sat. 8:00 p.m.



College Football Playoff National Championship Game - Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Doug Tribou: Let's start with Detroit's opponent, the Washington Commanders. In the 1980s and early '90s, Washington was one of the best teams in the NFL. They won three Super Bowls in that stretch. But since their last championship in January 1992, Washington hasn't been back to a Super Bowl and had not won a single playoff game until last weekend when they beat Tampa Bay. What's driving their success this season?

John U. Bacon: The removal of previous owner Daniel Snyder. [He] finally sells the team — forced to sell the team for his bad behavior — in 2023 and boom, just that fast, they are good again. But a big reason has to be quarterback Jayden Daniels. He won the Heisman Trophy [in 2023]. Now, usually, no matter how good you are as a first-year quarterback, it takes two, three, four years to figure out this league. And this guy is right now playing at an all-pro level. So that is the guy to watch and they'll be a very formidable opponent.

DT: The Lions are coming off a week off that they earned as the top seed in the NFC. Last week, you talked about that bye week giving them a chance to get some players back from injuries. And sure enough, Detroit got some big news on that front just a few days ago.

JUB: They did. They got [running back] David Montgomery back. That will be helpful because Jahmyr Gibbs has been healthy, very effective. But he's carrying the whole load and that's good to balance that.

Also, just a week of rest helps because Alex Anzalone, their linebacker, he got back for one game against the Vikings and made a big difference. But he's still really kind of recovering. So this team should be as fresh as they've been all season this weekend.

The Lions haven't won a championship since 1957. Until their win over Tampa Bay Sunday, Washington hadn't won a postseason game since 1992.

DT: On Monday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

In this first year of the expanded 12-team playoff, none of the top four seeds advanced. Ohio State was seeded eighth in the bracket. Notre Dame was the seventh seed. You're on the record saying Ohio State is the team to beat. What can the Irish do if they want to stop the Buckeyes?

JUB: Great question. I'm not sure. [Laughs] Good luck, Irish.

The good news there are they're playing extremely well at the right time. Their offense is clicking on all cylinders. Their defense, which is supposed to be so-so, is playing better and better.

One thing is for sure, though, Marcus Freeman, their head coach, young guy, new head coach, his players love that guy. And one of the players said culture beats everything. They've got a great culture. The odds are still against them, so I guess passion is one thing they've got going for them. Ohio State, they're still the favorite, no question.

DT: Before I let you go, let's turn to college hockey. After Michigan State won the first Big Ten title and Big Ten tournament championship in Spartans history last season, head coach Adam Nightingale has the Spartans rolling again this season. How big of a turnaround has it been with Nightingale behind the bench these past three seasons?

JUB: Dare I say night and day? Can I say that?

DT: [Laughs] You can. I mean, you don't have to.

JUB: [Laughs] Probably shouldn't. But anyway, Adam Nightingale has done an amazing job. He's got good talent at Michigan State, but other teams have got more talent. They are playing very smart, highly disciplined hockey. It is a pleasure to watch them. He is a phenomenal coach and has been very humble about it. Like all good coaches, gives the credit to his players. But that job right there, he has got to be the coach of the year.

DT: And Michigan State currently ranked No. 1 in the nation. Up next for the Spartans is a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday against Michigan. Michigan's No. 10 in the country. And Western Michigan University is also having a great season. The Broncos are currently No. 4., so a lot of great college hockey happening in the state of Michigan right now.

John, thanks a lot. Have a great weekend.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.