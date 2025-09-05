John U. Bacon on Underwood's poise under pressure, Hutchinson's return, MSU's impressive defense

The college football season is officially underway. Both the Spartans and the Wolverines handily won their home openers, but they’re facing some stiffer competition this weekend. The Lions are opening their season Sunday against the formidable Green Bay Packers. And one more bit of bad news, Doug is on vacation!

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition producer Caoilinn Goss to help her — and you — make sense of all that and more sports news.

Football this weekend:



Boston College at Michigan State - Sat., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma - Sat., 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers - Sun., 4:25 p.m.

Caoilinn Goss: There’s been a ton of hubbub around the Lions preseason, and the news that Detroit edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is back after breaking two bones in his leg last season! Fan hopes could not be higher. What will you be looking for when they take the field in Green Bay?

John U. Bacon: Well, first things first - see how Aidan Hutchinson actually looks. If you watch the replay of that gruesome injury, and I don't recommend it, it's pretty incredible. The reports from the camp that say he's even better than he was last year. If that's true, then that's a huge boost for the Lions. Second question is the offensive line. That's the boring part of football, I know, compared to quarterbacks and tailbacks and receivers and so on. But usually your success relies on these guys, and it's a whole different outfit this year on offensive line than it was last year. So those are the two big things right there.

CG: There was some speculation as to whether Michigan’s new quarterback, Bryce Underwood, was ready for prime time. But he completed a record-breaking 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards in his first college football game. The previous record holder, Tate Forcier, has held the record for the most passing yards by a U of M freshman in a debut since 2009. What stood out to you about Underwood’s performance?

JUB: Well, it wasn't this pass or that pass, but really his poise under pressure. This guy is a true freshman who just turned 18 last month, and he did not look like that at all. It was really quite an exceptional performance. And give offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey credit, too, for a game plan that made sense for Underwood and brought him along pass by pass. Now, keep in mind, Caoilinn, that New Mexico ain't Oklahoma. So you're going to see a much bigger test this weekend.

CG: As you said, Michigan is set to play the Oklahoma Sooners next. Unlike New Mexico, this team is actually ranked in the AP poll...

JUB: [Laughs] Yes!

CG: They're No. 18 to Michigan’s No. 15. Based on what you saw in the season opener, what do the Wolverines need to do to succeed against a tougher opponent?

JUB: I sound like a boring guy, but offensive line, actually, is still the question here for Michigan, as it is for the Detroit Lions. It's also a largely new unit that has not been tested yet. So if they hold up, then Bryce Underwood's got a real chance to succeed.

CG: Last week the MSU Spartans beat the Western Michigan Broncos 23-6. MSU’s defense is looking strong, what do Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles and the rest of the offense need to do to beat Boston College on Saturday?

JUB: Well, you got certainly a big part of that right, and Michigan State did as well. The Spartans defense looked very impressive against Western Michigan. Now Boston College will be better, but not that much better. They're not ranked. It's the offense led by Aidan Chiles, as you point out, which needs to improve. He does not need to score a ton of points. He's simply got to hit his receivers. He was just all over the place. That can't happen this Saturday.

CG: The Detroit Tigers are still comfortably in first place in the American League Central. But they gave up 22 runs in two losses to the New York Mets this week before getting a win to end the series Wednesday. John, this team has been losing more than they’ve been winning lately. What do the Tigers need to do in their last 21 regular season games to set themselves up for a deep playoff run?

JUB: Well, it's pitching, pitching, pitching. Consistency, especially in the bullpen. Without that, they're not going to go very far. And they don't have that right now. Now the criticism here is toward owner Chris Ilitch, who could have gotten a lot more pitching before the trading deadline. But that involves spending money which they don't seem to do very often. So it's a weird sensation when you've got a nine game lead in your division — I'm kind of saying nine games, it's been nine games for about a month is what I'm trying to say — and yet fans feel as though the team is running on fumes. But they will definitely be in the playoffs. And you could not have said that for years. We'll see what happens this fall, but it's a nice fall for Tigers fans.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full conversation near the top of this page.

