Michigan Public welcomes The Moth Mainstage to Detroit on June 14

The Moth Mainstage

Friday, June 14, 2024

Michigan Public and Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts will present a live performance of The Moth Mainstage in Detroit on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm.

The Moth Mainstage features a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers, each with a ten-minute story to tell live without notes.

In recent years, this annual show has been held in front of sell-out audiences in East Lansing, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Flint, and Grand Rapids. Now, the The Moth returns to Detroit.

The MOTH celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. Hugely popular each week on NPR stations across the country, along with the equally popular Moth podcast, The MOTH is a community where entertainment and enlightenment merge. The MOTH currently hosts monthly open-mic storytelling competitions (StorySLAMS) in both Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The Moth Radio Hour debuted in 2009 and delights audiences on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide. The Moth Radio Hour can be heard on Michigan Public each Saturday at 12:00 noon and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Tickets for The Moth Mainstage go on sale this Friday, April 5th at 10:00 am at https://www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $35. VIP Tickets that include a Meet & Greet with the storytellers are $95 each.

Take a step back to a place where stories are not shown on the screens of computers or phones, but breathed into existence by living storytellers. Join Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts and Michigan Public for an event where entertainment and enlightenment merge through human experiences and live storytelling with The Moth!

Date/Time: Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm

Location: Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226

Tickets: Ticket prices: from $35.00 - $95.00 plus applicable fees

Ticket Office: Tickets can be purchase without Ticketmaster fees at the Music Hall Box Office (Monday-Friday 10 am - 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday - closed, and on show days 2 hours prior to showtimes.) They are also available by phone at (313) 887-8500.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10 am

Purchase tickets here.

