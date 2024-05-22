Story about weddings in Hell, MI wins Michigan Public regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Michigan Public has been recognized with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the Large Market Radio category.

Edward R. Murrow Awards

The station won an Edward R. Murrow Award in the Feature Reporting category. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to honor outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

The winning entry was Who wants to get married in Hell? These couples say "I do!" – reported and produced by Rebecca Kruth and Katheryne Friske and edited by Rebecca Williams. The feature looked at what makes people want to be married in Hell, Michigan. The community has become a destination location for those wanting a Hell-ish spin on their nuptials.

Michigan Public competes in Region 7 in the Large Market Radio category, which consists of public and commercial radio stations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

Regional winners of the Murrow Awards advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be decided in August. A complete list of this year's Region 7 Edward R. Murrow Awards winners can be found here.