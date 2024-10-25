Spotlight on Paris with Michigan Public: May 13-21, 2025

This May you can enjoy spring in Paris with friends of Michigan Public. This is our first time heading to “The City of Lights.” After seeing the sights of Paris during the recent Olympics, we decided it was “a must!"

You’ll join Michigan Public's Executive Director/General Manager Wendy Turner and our Parisian guide for an exciting European adventure — iconic skylines of picturesque towers. The inspirational muse for the world’s greatest artists. Feel the essence of Paris as the locals do — with its chic cosmopolitan vibe and constant energy. You’re on your way to a 7-night stay in the thriving heartbeat of France!

You’ll make your way down the Champs-Élysées, the hotspot for Parisian fashion, and marvel at the towering Arc de Triomphe. Words can’t do justice to the view from within the Eiffel Tower, where you’ll enjoy an exclusive dinner!

Your adventure will also include a stop at the Louvre Museum. The ethereal glass pyramid at the Louvre’s entrance serves as your gateway into another realm, where ancient sculptures lead to 19th-century canvases. Wander past and marvel at the palette progeny of Raphael and Botticelli before making your way to Da Vinci’s renowned Mona Lisa.

Channel your inner royal at Versailles — an iconic palace located in the heart of France. You’ll wind your way through sprawling green gardens and palace halls with a local guide. From the prominent Hall of Mirrors to the opulent bedchamber of the queen, take in the palace’s most famous sights.

Trip Facts:



May 13 – 21, 2025

Length: 9 days - 8 days in Paris, 7 nights

$ 5,974 per person double occupancy; $7,274 single occupancy* (If purchased by December 14th – Prices subject to change after.)

What’s Included?



Round trip airfare

7 nights at Le Méridien Etoile

Travel with Michigan Public’s Executive Director/General Manager Wendy Turner

12 meals – 7 breakfasts, 1 lunch, 4 dinners

Complimentary airport transfers

Entrances to activities listed in your itinerary.

Highlights: Eiffel Tower Dinner, Louvre Museum, Le Marais, Place des Vosges, Parisian Food Tour, Notre Dame, Versailles Palace & Gardens, Montmartre, Champs-Elysees, Arc de Triomphe, Choice on Tour: Sacre Coeur & Free Time in Montmartre or Musee de Montmartre, Seine River Dinner

Why travel with Michigan Public?