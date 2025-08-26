© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Michigan Public is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Public news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Public has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Public and reporter Briana V. Rice receive Salute to Excellence Award from the NABJ

Michigan Public | By Suzanne Belanger
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:19 PM EDT

Michigan Public News Director Vincent Duffy has announced that the station and reporter Briana V. Rice have been recognized with a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

The award was in the category of Radio – Top 15 Markets for the feature story Malik Yakini and Detroit’s New Black-owned Food Co-op Aim to Build Food Sovereignty

“To be recognized on a national level is truly an honor,” noted Duffy. “This reporting is so important and demonstrates our ability to share stories that impact all the diverse communities we serve.”

The story focuses on Malik Yakini and his path to becoming the executive director of the Detroit Black Community Sovereignty Network, an organization that helped open the Detroit People’s Food Co-op, a new Black-led and Black-owned grocery store that opened in May of 2024. The co-op’s purpose is to provide improved access to healthy food and food education to Detroit residents. Meeting the needs of the community is achieved through the democratic control of the co-op by its members/owners.

Briana Rice is currently Outlier Media’s civic life reporter. She was previously a criminal justice reporter at Michigan Public.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced its 2025 Salute to Excellence Awards winners during its annual gala at the #NABJ25 Convention & Career Fair Saturday in Cleveland. For a complete list of winners in each category click here.

Founded on December 12, 1975, December 2025 marks NABJ’s 50th anniversary. The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides innovative, quality programs and services to its members. The organization advocates on behalf of Black journalists and media professionals in the U.S. and worldwide. NABJ’s membership is more than 4,000 strong and includes emerging journalists, professional journalists, student journalists, journalism educators and media professionals of all kinds.
