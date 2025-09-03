Michigan Public's Zena Issa selected as fellow for the AIR New Voices Radio program

Michigan Public News Director Vincent Duffy has announced that Zena Issa has been selected as part of its 2025 cohort of the New Voices Radio program from The Association of Independents in Radio (AIR) . This is the first New Voices cohort dedicated solely to public radio professionals.

Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She has contributed to award-winning projects like Voter Voices and What the Vote. A fluent Arabic speaker and experienced multimedia journalist, she has reported for WLNS-TV, WDIV-TV, and WBAL-TV, and brings strong social media storytelling skills to her new role. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor.

Since 2009, New Voices has provided space, opportunity and community to underrepresented independents in audio. Defined by AIR's commitment to a vibrant range of diverse voices and experiences, the New Voices program nurtures pathways for independents to be heard, amplified and understood.

Past cohorts have included a blend of participants spanning across public media, early career, independent podcasters, and other crossover fields. This year, the program is designed to support mid-level public radio professionals to provide community, connection and craft sessions. Fellows will work on story pitches throughout the two month program starting September 2nd and culminating in a final pitch session at the end of October.

“We recognize the unique challenges and opportunities within the public radio landscape, and by bringing together a cohort specifically focused on this ecosystem, we can foster a network that will not only advance individual careers but also strengthen the entire industry for years to come." explains AIR New Voices Program Manager, Lynn Casper.

Each fellow will receive a $1,000 stipend, one-on-one mentorship from industry professionals, a one-year AIR professional membership, access to AIR’s SoundPath video library, and networking opportunities within the broader AIR community, ensuring continued support beyond the program.