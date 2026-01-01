© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Environment Report Beat Newsletter

Environmental news for and about the Great Lakes State - in your inbox every Thursday.

Sign-up for our environment-focused newsletter, written by Senior Environment Reporter Kate Furby and other Michigan Public reporters. Delivering the latest environment news straight to your inbox every Thursday.

Subscribe to The Environment Report Beat

* indicates required
Communications Preferences
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails, from Michigan Public. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by updating your preferences, found at the bottom of every email.