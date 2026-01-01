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The It's Just Politics Newsletter

Michigan politics explained. Every Friday in your inbox.

Michigan politics is rough and tumble, sometimes confusing and definitely consequential. It’s Just Politics helps make sense of the serious questions and the tomfoolery every week. Sign-up for our politically-focused newsletter, written by host Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, delivering straight to your inbox every Friday.

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