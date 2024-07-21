© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Flint's main downtown street is about to fully reopen after more than a year

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Since April of 2023, crews have been removing and re-laying thousands of bricks along a more than six block stretch of Flint’s Saginaw Street. Most of the bricks date back to the late 1800’s.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
 After more than a year, downtown Flint is about to get its main street fully back this week.

For years, driving down Saginaw Street in downtown Flint was often a bone-rattling, sometimes jarring experience.

The roadway composed of thousands of bricks had warped and splintered since the bricks were last relaid in 1936. Most of the bricks date back to the late 1800’s.

But since April, 2023, crews have painstakingly relayed or replaced all the bricks.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the bricks are a symbol of the Vehicle City’s swag.

“We have more swag than any other city in the state of Michigan,” said Neeley, “If you don’t believe it…come down and see our new bricks.”

In addition to relaying thousands of bricks, the project included replacement of a 100-year-old water main and all water service line connections to businesses, an upgrade to the area’s electrical infrastructure and the replacement of two gas mains.

The $8 million project was paid for with funds from the city, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the federal Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody