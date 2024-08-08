EPA says 6 Michigan cities among 200 in nation benefiting from Get the Lead Out Initiative

The U.S. EPA is providing technical assistance to six cities in Michigan to accelerate their replacement of lead service lines.

Those cities are Ypsilanti, Ferndale, Jackson, Dowagiac, Three Rivers, and Muskegon Heights.

It's part of the Biden administration's "Get Out the Lead" Initiative. The initiative will help with identifying lead pipes, developing replacement plans, increasing community outreach and education efforts, and applying for funding.

Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public From left to right: EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott, Director of Michigan Dept. of EGLE Phil Roos, Executive Director of YCUA Luke Blackburn, Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Bruno Pigott is the EPA's Acting Assistant Administrator for Water.

"Around the country, we're working with approximately 200 communities toward a lead free future. The assistance provided through the 'Get the Lead Out Initiative' will help ensure that no community is left behind in the opportunity to replace lead service lines," he told a gathering at the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority.

The utilities authority provides water and wastewater services to portions of eastern Washtenaw County and western Wayne County.

The authority says its goal is to identify all the service lines in its territory so it can develop a strategic plan to replace them.