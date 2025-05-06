Michigan Attorney General joins lawsuit against the Trump administration over wind turbines

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration.

This time the issue is wind turbines.

In January, President Donald Trump placed an indefinite halt on all federal approvals necessary for the development of offshore and onshore wind energy projects, pending federal review.

Nessel and more than a dozen other state attorneys general claim the move is an unlawful attempt to freeze the development of wind energy projects in the U.S.

“While Donald Trump continues to spread falsehoods about renewable energy, the truth is that it is reliable, affordable, and supports thousands of jobs here in Michigan,” Nessel said

The lawsuit alleges the President’s directive harms their states’ efforts to secure reliable, diversified, and affordable sources of energy to meet their clean energy goals.

In Michigan’s case, the state has a goal of a renewable energy standard of 50% by 2030 and 60% by 2035. State law further establishes a clean energy standard of 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2040. Wind energy is important in meeting those goals, especially in winter, and is also the cheapest option for new energy.

The Associated Press reports the White House dismissed the lawsuit, claiming the Democratic Attorneys General are fighting against a policy supported by the American people

"The American people voted for the president to restore America's energy dominance, and Americans in blue states should not have to pay the price of the Democrats' radical climate agenda," said White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, in a statement to The Associated Press.

This is the latest in a series of lawsuits Nessel has joined against the Trump administration this year.