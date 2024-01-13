© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storm knocks out power to more than 100,000 in Michigan

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton,
Michelle Jokisch Polo | WKARBrett Dahlberg
Published January 13, 2024 at 12:59 AM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

More than 100,000 people lost power Friday night as a winter storm whipped into Michigan.

 Officials with Consumers Energy warned that power could take longer than usual to be restored, as high winds in the forecast might prevent crews from working on the lines.

“That's due to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) rules that we have where our line workers cannot go up in a bucket when winds are over 35 miles an hour. They're trained, they know what they can do safely, so we want to make sure that that's known as we go forward,” said Consumers Vice President of Electrical Operations Chris Laird.

The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour during the storm.

Consumers reported more than 48,000 customers without power Friday night. DTE Energy reported more than 98,000 outages.

“More than a thousand DTE employees are ready to respond to outages caused by this extreme weather system,” the company said in a message on its website.

Consumers Energy said it had hundreds of crews staged across its service area. The company said it was focused on the I-96 corridor.

"It's going to be blizzard conditions. I want to make sure people slow down and give space to our line crews, or forestry crews or field resources so that they have the ability to work safely as we go forward,” Laird said.

Both companies urged people to be cautious around their crews and said to call 911 to report downed lines.
Tags
Weather electric outagespower outages
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Michelle Jokisch Polo | WKAR
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo | WKAR
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg