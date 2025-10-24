Federal government denies further aid for Northern Michigan ice storm recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Michigan’s appeal for additional federal disaster aid following a historic ice storm in March that caused widespread damage across northern Michigan.

The storm left much of the region paralyzed by extreme ice accumulation. Power outages, hazardous conditions, and extensive damage to infrastructure, including rural electric cooperatives, left the area in need of significant recovery efforts. About 900,000 acres of state forest was damaged.

The state was initially granted $50 million for ice storm recovery across 13 counties and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. Michigan requested additional federal funding to support repairs and assist residents.

In a letter addressed to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this week, FEMA reaffirmed its decision to deny two key forms of aid: public assistance funding for permanent repairs to damaged utilities, and individual assistance for residents affected by housing and disaster-related losses.

"The impact to individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude" that it merits that help, the agency said.

FEMA had also denied Michigan's initial request for money from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which funds long-term projects aimed at reducing future risks. FEMA said the appeal for that program was still under review.

Despite the denials, Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police Emergency Management Division, expressed confidence in the state’s recovery efforts. “Michigan has a strong foundation for recovery,” he said. “We will continue to work with our local and state partners to support our communities.”