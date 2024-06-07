© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Michigan Public Awards
Michigan Public is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Public news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Public has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Public Awards - 2024

Michigan Public | By Noah Jackson
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

These awards were received by Michigan Public in 2024 for news coverage in 2023.

Public Media Journalists Association

First Place

Radio Television Digital News Association - Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards 

Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists 

  • Excellence in Journalism – Collaborative Coverage: Nina Ignaczak, Sarah Cwiek, Sarah Hulett. “Metro Detroit’s Rainy Future”

Michigan Association of Broadcasters 

Best in Category

Merit Awards

Finalist

  • Station of the Year
