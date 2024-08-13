UAW files complaint against former President Donald Trump with a federal agency

The UAW has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Auto Workers union’s complaint concerns a comment former President Trump made during an interview Monday on X with Tech billionaire Elon Musk. Trump was complimenting Musk on how he handled employees threatening to strike over wages.

“I mean, I look at what you do,” Trump said to Musk during the live interview, “You walk in there… you wanna quit…then go on strike…I won’t mention the name of the company….but they go on strike and you say that’s OK you’re all gone.”

The UAW responded by saying under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act.

The union accuses the former president and Musk of attempting to “threaten and intimidate workers.”

“When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean. When we say Trump stands against everything our union stands for, this is what we mean,” said UAW President Shawn Fain in a press release, “Donald Trump will always side against workers standing up for themselves,

The auto workers union may have an ulterior motive. The union has already endorsed Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s general election.