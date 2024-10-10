Obama, in blunt terms, tells Black men to get over their reluctance to support Harris

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday had a blunt message to Black men: get behind Vice President Harris and get out to vote.

Obama made a surprise stop at a Pittsburgh campaign field office ahead of a rally in the city — where his party has been working hard to make gains in a race where polls show a razor-thin race between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Recent polls show Trump has made inroads with Black male voters. Obama, the first Black president, said he wanted to "speak some truths" about that.

“My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," he said.

That lack of enthusiasm for Harris, he said, “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

He chided voters who were voting for Trump or not casting a vote at all.

“And you are thinking about sitting out?” he said. “Part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

Obama said, “women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time."

“When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting,” he said.

Addressing voters who are on the fence, he said the decision between Harris and former Trump should be clear.

“On the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences,” adding that Harris, who is Black and Asian American, is focused on policy that will benefit Black communities, such as affordable housing and health care. “And on the other side, you have someone who has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person.”

