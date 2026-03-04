Nida Allam concedes to Valerie Foushee in closely-watched primary for N.C. House seat

Updated March 5, 2026 at 12:42 PM EST

In a race seen as an early test of the desire for generational change among Democrats, progressive challenger Nida Allam has conceded to Rep. Valerie Foushee in the Democratic primary for North Carolina's 4th Congressional district.

Allam, a 32-year-old Durham County Commissioner, conceded the closely-contested race on Wednesday, as ballots were still being counted.

"Though these were not the results we hoped for, I am proud of the movement we have built, the voices we have lifted up, and the journey we have ahead," Allam wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Successfully ousting an incumbent lawmaker is often extremely difficult and rare. However, there have been recent upsets in races as some voters are calling for new leaders and several sitting members of Congress face primary challengers this cycle.

Allam ran to the left of Foushee, 69, framing her candidacy as part of a broader rejection of longtime Democratic norms.

On the campaign trail, Allam ran on an anti-establishment message, pledging to be a stronger fighter than Foushee in Congress, both in standing up against President Trump's agenda and when pushing for more ambitious policy.

"North Carolina is a purple state that often gets labeled red, but we're not a red state," she told NPR in an interview last month, emphasizing the need to address affordability concerns. "We are a state of working-class folks who just want their elected officials to champion the issues that are impacting them."

She drew a contrast with the congresswoman on immigration, voicing support for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Foushee has declined to go that far, advocating instead for ICE to be defunded and for broader reforms to the federal immigration system.

Allam also clashed with Foushee over U.S. policy towards Israel. As a vocal opponent of Israel's war in Gaza, Allam swore off campaign donations from pro-Israel lobbying groups, such as AIPAC, and repeatedly criticized Foushee for previously accepting such funds.

Though Foushee announced last year that she would not accept AIPAC donations this cycle, she and Allam continued to spar over the broader role of outside spending in the race.

The two candidates first squared off in 2022, when Allam lost to Foushee in what became the most expensive primary in the state's history, with outside groups spending more than $3.8 million.

However, this year was poised to break that record. Outside groups have reported spending more than $4.4 million on the primary matchup, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

WUNC's Colin Campbell contributed to this report.

