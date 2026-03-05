© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice Coverage
Support for the coverage of criminal justice issues on Michigan Public is provided by the Public Welfare Foundation.

No ID, No Support, No Plan: Michigan's wrongfully convicted launch app to fill reentry gaps

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:19 AM EST
Members of the Organization of Exonerees wear t-shirts displaying the exact number of years they spent wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit. All the t-shirts are black and the numbers are on the back. The far left on says 9 years. The one next to it says 19 years and 10 months. The next one also says 9 years and the last says 16 years.
Organization of Exonerees
Members of the Organization of Exonerees wear t-shirts displaying the exact number of years they spent wrongfully incarcerated for crimes they did not commit.

When someone is wrongfully convicted and finally exonerated, freedom can feel like another sentence.

After years behind bars, the world they return to is often unrecognizable, and systems meant to help prisoners with reentry are unavailable to them.

"I was incarcerated, wrongfully incarcerated for 34 years for a crime I didn't commit," says Darrell Siggers. When he was exonerated in 2018, he walked out of prison into a "sea change" of technology.

For Siggers, even a car's seat belt warning sound was a shock. "You get in a car and it starts beeping... when I went in, there was no seat belt requirement."

Unlike parolees, who often have months of notice before being released and access to reentry services, exonerees may be released with as little as a few hours' warning and no support at all.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, 193 people have been exonerated in Michigan since 1989. Before that, an exoneration was seen as a one-in-a-million mistake. But in 1989, Gary Dotson was exonerated in Chicago for a 1977 rape conviction after DNA testing proved he was not the perpetrator. Since then, DNA evidence started clearing more people, revealing that wrongful convictions were a systemic problem.

Because the "exoneree" category didn't really exist in the eyes of the law before 1989, the support systems for them are still playing catch-up.

"That gap is huge," says Kenneth Nixon, President and Co-founder of the Organization of Exonerees, regarding the gap between freedom and stability for exonerees upon release. "There is a housing gap. There's a communication gap. There's an access to resources gap."

Nixon, who spent nearly 16 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, faced his first major conflict just trying to prove he existed.

"I didn't have an ID. I didn't have a birth certificate. I didn't have a Social Security card. My first conflict was when I went to try to get an ID, and I didn't have the documents necessary to get that ID," Nixon explained. "I didn't understand why I had to prove to the government again that I was the person they'd had in custody for a decade and a half."

To fill this void, Nixon’s organization launched a first-of-its-kind mobile app designed by exonerees for exonerees, accessible by invitation only. This fully donated app is currently piloting in Detroit and Kansas City and serves as a digital map for the newly freed and beyond.

During the launch event, Dylan Carnahan demonstrates the app's features to a room of exonerees. There are 3 options to choose from. The top one is in blue, it reads, "people to call". The next one is in green, it reads, "important recourses". The last one says "ask for help". All of which you can press on and resources will appear.
Zena Issa
During the launch event, Dylan Carnahan demonstrates the app's features to a room of exonerees.

Key features of the app include:

  • Essential Document Assistance: Helps users navigate the process of obtaining IDs, birth certificates, and Social Security cards.
  • Peer Support Network: Connects newly freed individuals with other exonerees who understand the unique trauma and "triggers" of reentry.
  • AI Guide: An empathetic AI tool tailored specifically to help exonerees navigate technology and find nearby resources like hospitals or supermarkets.
  • Emergency Resources: Provides access to the funds to help with immediate needs like food and transportation.

Software developer Dylan Carnahan, who built the platform with his brother, says he was able to launch the app by listening to those who lived through the system. "I simply just asked them open ended questions and allowed them the space to tell me what was important to them," Carnahan said.

For Marvin Cotton Jr., another co-founder who spent nearly 20 years wrongfully imprisoned, the app addresses the overwhelming "brain freeze" of choices in the outside world, from picking a brand of water to finding therapy for PTSD.

"It would have changed everything," Cotton said regarding the app's potential at the time of his release. "We do this work because it benefits those that are similarly situated as we were when we got out."

With the app launched and ready to be used, Siggers says it's a tool to build a new life.

"I can learn about... where you can buy food. All of these things are available through the app. It's made a tremendous difference in my life."
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System wrongful convictionexonereesincarceration
Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
See stories by Zena Issa
Related Content