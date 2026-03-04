Michigan leaders urge Congress to exercise powers, "rein in" Trump on Iran

Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Public Abbas Alaweih and other southeast Michigan leaders demanded Congress act to stop the U.S. military action in Iran.

Members of Congress need to “do their jobs,” and put hard limits on President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran.

That was the message from a group of political, faith, and community leaders who gathered in Detroit Wednesday night. They called on Congress to use its powers to stop what they call an “illegitimate” act of war.

Specifically, they urged Congress to approve a resolution invoking the War Powers Act, a Vietnam War-era law that lets Congress set limits on the president’s ability to unilaterally take military action. Approval of the resolution would block any further attacks on Iran without Congressional approval.

Andy Levin, a Democrat and former Oakland County Congressman, noted that the U.S. Constitution grants only Congress the power to officially declare war. He said that regardless of political party, members of Congress need to “grow a spine and stand together” on this issue.

“We have not declared war on Iran, and we must stop this president's unauthorized, unlimited war with Iran that's spreading a conflagration throughout the region,” Levin said.

Abbas Alawieh, a co-founder of the Uncommitted movement who’s now running for state Senate in suburban Detroit as a Democrat, was equally blunt with his message. “What we're asking for is Congress to do their jobs, rein in this president, rein in the secretary of war, and end the conflict and the suffering and the killing of American citizens right now,” he said.

But as the leaders were speaking, the Senate voted down the War Powers Act resolution, mostly along party lines. Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin voted in favor of it, along with all of their Democratic colleagues except one. The House is expected to take up a similar measure in the next few days.

Trump has said his “responsibility to protect Americans” justifies military action in Iran, though he hasn't cited any specific imminent threat from that country.