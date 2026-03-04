Michigan lawmakers respond to US action in Iran

Michigan politicians are weighing in on the United States’ involvement in attacks in the Middle East. Following bombings by the U.S. and Israel in Iran over the weekend, Michigan lawmakers have responded to the country's role in the war, largely critiquing the lack of communication between the president and Congress.

In a conversation with Stateside host April Baer on Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters, who serves as ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the president’s actions are at odds with the threat level in the Middle East.

“The president needs to protect us, and we want him or her to do that if there’s an imminent threat. But that didn’t occur here as far as we can see, there’s no evidence,” said Peters.

In a press release on Saturday, Michigan's junior U.S. Senator, Democrat Elissa Slotkin, stated, “President Trump hasn’t made his case to the American people. He hasn’t laid out the goals or the imminent threat posed by Iran that justifies risking a wider regional war.”

Slotkin, a former CIA officer who served three tours in Iraq, also made clear her concerns for the safety of servicemembers and their families.

“Many Michiganders have family in the Middle East who are at risk right now as Iran is striking a number of countries. We pray for their safety as well,” said Slotkin.

Peters, Slotkin, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI 6) have all outlined their opposition to Iran's ruling regime — much of the top leadership of which was killed in airstrikes since the war began — in their recent statements.

Slotkin said, “I have no love lost for the Iranian government. They’re a state sponsor of terror, responsible for the deaths of Americans. I saw it up close in Iraq and elsewhere.”

In an interview with Fox 2 Detroit, Dingell — whose district has a sizeable Arab-American population — defined her stance on the potential risk to American lives in the Middle East.

“I don’t want Iran to have nuclear capability, but what are our plans going forward? I do not, and will not ever vote to put young men and women from America on the ground in Iran,” Dingell said.

Peters criticized his Republican colleagues this week, referring to them as “a rubber stamp to the president."

“We need to be a co-equal branch and ask the hard questions and demand answers on behalf of the American people,” Peters said.

Michigan Republicans in Congress have been less vocal than the state's Democratic delegation about their attitude toward the strikes on Iran. In a statement posted to social media, Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI 1) said Iran has been a state sponsor of terror, representing a threat to America and U.S. allies that "cannot go unanswered" and "must be met with resolve."

Representative Tim Walberg (R-MI 5) told the Detroit News that he would oppose a vote to require Trump to seek congressional approval before any further military action in Iran.

As for what the U.S. hopes to accomplish in its foreign policy, Slotkin urged Congress to return to Washington to discuss Middle Eastern issues.

“Most elected leaders — including President Trump himself — have condemned the rush to war without clear goals in the past,” said Slotkin. “He owes the American people the same thing he was demanding of previous presidents if he’s going to put lives at risk.”